Shawn Michaels warns he won't condone behavior after Triple H announcement; retracts to say that he won't fine star who has already been fined $35,000

Triple H issued an official announcement on his Twitter earlier today, and Shawn Michaels has reacted to it. The star appeared hesitant initially before retracting his first statement within seconds. This happened after Triple H issued an invitation to a top name from the basketball world - Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid was fined $35,000 after he did a DX chop celebration after scoring a basket during his game against the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday. Unfortunately for the star, this led to him being trolled by fans, while the NBA decided to fine him thousands of dollars.

The celebration might not be considered family-friendly, but for most fans of WWE growing up in the Attitude Era, the chop was a default celebration thanks to the popularity of DX.

Shawn Michaels and Triple H appeared to be courting the top basketball star to get him to appear in WWE. The Game sent Joel Embiid an invitation to WrestleMania 40, saying that he could do it all day there and everyone would love him for it.

Michaels retweeted it and pretended that he would be upset about it, saying he could not condone that kind of behavior. However, he was joking and extended an invitation to NXT, promising that there would be no more fines.

"I can’t in good conscience condone this kind of behav….oh never mind!! Show up at and I promise no fines… I know a guy," he wrote.

Joel Embiid has shown that he used to be a Shawn Michaels and Triple H fan previously

This is not even the first time Embiid has been fined for copying the DX chop.

In January, he hit the chop after scoring a basket as well. Even on that occasion, he was punished with a $25,000 fine.

Fans can see the video below.

Given his obvious love for the faction, it remains to be seen if he accepts the invitation from the Game and turns up at a WWE show soon.

