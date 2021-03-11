Shawn Michaels opens up on WWE banning leg slaps

WWE has reportedly banned its wrestlers from doing leg slaps during matches. These reports state that the company will fine Superstars who slap their thighs to sell a move. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

Wrestlers have been doing leg slaps for decades in order to make moves look and sound more impactful. The Heartbreak Kid also utilized this tactic when he performed his signature superkick, the Sweet Chin Music. But these days, leg/thigh slaps are used constantly by almost every wrestler, and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly had enough of it.

In an interview with the New York Post, Shawn Michaels offered his stance on the use of leg slaps in wrestling. He looked back on the reaction he got when he first started using them, and he stated that he appreciated the style and athleticism of today's Superstars.

"clearly, I look back and I go, 'OK I did it. I just did one.' I’m always of the cloth. I can remember when I started [doing leg slaps], people telling me, 'Too fast, too much, too this,' and there’s a balance there. They were right in some respects and at the same time, the business also evolves and changes. Football isn’t played the same. Basketball isn’t played the same, so I don’t know. I’m somebody that embraces those changes. I feel like somewhere in the middle and balance is so important. I appreciate the style of today. I appreciate the athleticism of the performers of today. Are they perfect? No. But neither were we."

With the banning of leg slaps, certain moves won't look or sound as effective as they once did. But Superstars who don't follow the new rule will likely be on the receiving end of a scolding from Vince McMahon himself.

Shawn Michaels on his off-screen role in WWE NXT

DX runs the Black and Gold brand

Shawn Michaels is part of the behind-the-scenes crew that runs WWE NXT every week. Along with his best friend Triple H, this group turned the black-and-gold brand into the hottest show in the wrestling business for several years. Michaels opened up on how much being a part of WWE NXT means to him.

"It’s a very big part of my life. I sincerely feel like it’s my purpose. I have a wonderful family that understands tha,t who supports me in that. I wouldn’t change it for anything".

“Anytime. Anywhere.”#NXTUK is something special and brings its own style and attitude to the ring. Get your eyeballs on this today/tonight!! https://t.co/F9VO7k0Tsb — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 18, 2021

The Heartbreak is undoubtedly passionate about his role in WWE NXT. No matter what happens with the Wednesday Night War every week, the black-and-gold brand is still going strong.