Shawn Michaels is WWE's "greatest in-ring performer," claims a current AEW Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was recently hailed as one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time by current AEW World Tag Team Champion, Colten Gunn.

Despite never working together, Colten and HBK share a connection as Gunn's father Billy, like Michaels, was part of the iconic WWE faction, D-Generation X.

During a recent interview with Under The Ring, Colten, along with his brother Austin, were both asked who their favorite member of DX was outside of their father:

"[My favorite] would definitely be Shawn Michaels," Colten said. "Just the way he sells and everything about him is — everyone calls him the greatest in-ring performer ... Shawn Michaels, just everything about what he does is phenomenal." H/T (Wrestling Inc)

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Shawn Michaels opens RAW as the new World Heavyweight Champion after winning the first Elimination Chamber Shawn Michaels opens RAW as the new World Heavyweight Champion after winning the first Elimination Chamber 🔥 https://t.co/2k0pVuY0qr

The Gunn's recently made history themselves as they defeated the popular duo, The Acclaimed, to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

A top WWE Tag Team almost joined Shawn Michaels' faction

Over the years various stars have joined DX's ranks, from The New Age Outlaws to Chyna and X-Pac. The renegade group was filled with a litany of degenerates.

Two other top WWE talents who almost became a part of Shawn Michaels and Triple H's faction were The Hardy Boyz, with Matt recently recapping how their inclusion almost came to be whilst speaking on his podcast, the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

"When we first got there, when we were trying to, you know, get our feet underneath this and understand what's really going on. We obviously, for the first year, went with the flow and did whatever they asked us to do. But something they'd pitched, and it was creative, this came down from Vince Russo, where he wanted myself and Jeff to be pledges for DX. And, we were like into that," revealed the AEW star on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. [6:17 - 6:47] H/T (Sportskeeda)

D-Generation X recently entertained WWE fans once again as the faction made an appearance this past January during the 30th-anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW.

Who is the greatest faction in WWE history? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes