Shawn Spears breaks silence after shocking WWE return: "The truth will bring you to your knees"

Shawn Spears just broke his silence after a shocking WWE return.

Shawn Spears was among the more popular superstars in the WWE during his first run in the company. However, he still found himself on the losing end of most of his matches. After being poorly booked for several months, Spears finally left the company.

Following his departure, he joined AEW where he took on a new gimmick and persona as the Chairman where he would blatantly hit his opponents with a steel chair. However, Spears failed to get over and was rarely used on TV.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Ridge Holland was delivering a promo in the ring when the lights went off. When they came on, a mysterious figure hit him from behind with a steel chair. He then revealed himself to be Shawn Spears.

Following this segment, the cameras caught up with Spears who said that he likes Holland but he has been lying. He then said that the pain flowing through Holland's body is the truth and that's why he struck him. He also said that the truth can bring you to your knees.

"I like Ridge Holland. But he's been lying to himself for far too long. That jolted pain that is currently coursing through his body is simply the truth. That's why I struck Ridge. The truth can bring you to your knees and that's why Shawn Spears is now in NXT."

It will be interesting to see how Ridge Holland responds after this brutal assault by Spears.

