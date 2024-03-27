Shawn Spears breaks silence after WWE match; targeted by NXT star

Shawn Spears broke his silence after tonight's match when an NXT star targeted him.

Joe Gacy has been unhinged ever since The Schism broke up. He got into a long feud with Dijak that lasted several weeks, and it looks like he has his sights set on someone else, too.

Tonight on NXT, Shawn Spears went one-on-one against Dijak in a grueling match. Spears took out a steel chair and placed it at ringside during the match. However, while he was distracted with Dijak, Joe Gacy came out from under the ring and took the chair. When Spears turned to grab the chair, it was gone, which seemed to confuse him. In the end, Dijak was able to take advantage and pick up the win.

After the match, WWE cameras caught up with Shawn Spears. Spears said he was disappointed after his loss because of Gacy. He also stated that Gacy was now on his radar. As he spoke, Gacy threw a chair from the rooftop and said he was returning it to Spears.

It looks like Spears will seek revenge against Gacy after he cost him tonight's match. It remains to be seen if Dijak will factor into this rivalry after Gacy helped him tonight.

