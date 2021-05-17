"They're going to make headlines" - AEW star Shawn Spears praises The IIconics

WWE fans were shocked when Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, formerly known as The IIconics, were released from the company last month. Since their release, the pair have changed their names on social media to Cassie Lee (Royce) and Jessica McKay (Kay).

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, AEW star Shawn Spears, married to Cassie Lee, opened up on wanting to see The IIconics join AEW's women's division.

“Yeah, yeah. So I think, obviously, they would assume that that would be the plan that because I work there, her husband works there, that it’s just, naturally she’s going to," Spears said. "Those questions are above my pay grade. I don’t have anything to do with the hiring process. Selfishly, of course! Why would I not want my wife working there? Not only do I feel it’d be great to see her on a weekly basis with me, but what her and Jess can offer our women’s division and the entertainment world as a whole is just second to none."

Spears also discussed how entertaining The IIconics could be if they reunited in All Elite Wrestling.

“You’ve seen how entertaining they are," Spears added. "I don’t need to explain to you what they bring to the table, and I don’t think I would need to explain to Tony Khan what they bring to the table either. That guy knows everything about every talent. He’s just… He’s a numbers guy. He’s got everything down to a science and he’s got the memory of like… I’ve never seen anything like it, it blows my mind. But selfishly, of course, I would love to see them both in AEW.

“I think, at some point, somebody’s going to put them both on TV so selfishly, I’d like us to get a grab of them first, because wherever they land, they’re going to stand out, they’re going to make a splash. They’re going to make headlines," Spears continued. "I want those headlines right alongside AEW, so for the business sense of things, yes, I want them with us. For the selfish personal aspect of things – Yes, I want them with us. But again, those conversations are for talent relations and they’re for EVPs and they’re for CEOs.”

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are still serving the 90-day non-complete clauses in their contracts. The pair won't be able to work for another company until July, but when they return, it is unknown whether The IIconics will reunite, or go their own way.

The IIconics are launching a podcast

Like another recently-released WWE star in Chelsea Green, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay will be launching their very own podcast.

The first episode of Off Her Chops will debut this coming Friday. The content of the podcast is not yet known, but The IIconics have shared sneak peak photos on social media.

Both of The IIconics also have YouTube channels. However, both channels have been fairly inactive recently. McKay's channel, J McKay Does, hasn't had an upload in six months. Lee's channel, Cassie Vs, hasn't seen new content since September 2020.

Where would you like to see The IIconics next? Would you like to see them reunite or go their separate ways? Share your thoughts in the comments below.