Shawn Spears seemingly hurt in backstage assault

Shawn Spears was confronted by a top tag team in NXT. He was left seemingly hurt after a backstage assault that took place after his recent actions were questioned by the members of the tag team. This would be the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

Shawn Spears has been in WWE NXT for quite some time now. During this time, he has feuded with some of the best in the company but he is still yet to win a title. However, Spears has taken on a mentor sort of role of late. He has been offering his mentorship to Brooks Jensen, who has been going through a lot since he split from Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley.

For the past few weeks, he has been seen with Spears. However, this mentorship didn't seem to be working very well, as Jensen is on a three-match losing streak on NXT. He lost to Dante Chen a couple of weeks ago and then lost to Cedric Alexander and Tony D'Angelo before that.

Tonight on NXT, Shawn Spears was confronted backstage by Enofe and Blade who accused him of brainwashing Jensen. They then mentioned that they were looking out for a friend. Spears reminded them of their friend Brinley Reece which heated things. Spears tried to attack both of them and it backfired on him as he was seemingly hurt in the backstage attack. He was seen clutching his arm after the assault. After the attack, Jensen showed up to check on his mentor.

It remains to be seen if this will lead to a tag team feud between Spears and Jensen against Blade and Enofe.

