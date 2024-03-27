Shawn Spears suffers first loss since returning to WWE

Shawn Spears just suffered his first loss since his return to WWE.

A couple of weeks ago, Spears shocked the wrestling world when he showed up during Ridge Holland's promo and hit him with a steel chair. Since then, he has been cutting mysterious promos about truth and pain.

Tonight on NXT, Spears went one-on-one with Dijak. The two men kicked off the show in an incredible match. During this, Spears took a chair and placed it at ringside. However, while he was talking trash to Dijak, Joe Gacy showed up from under the ring and took the chair, leaving Spears confused.

This allowed Dijak to take advantage, and he picked up the win after hitting a Superkick and Feast Your Eyes on Spears.

This was Spears' third match since returning to the company. He previously faced Uriah Connors and Ridge Holland and came out victorious. However, this time, things didn't go his way.

Following the match, Gacy stood on the announcer's table with a steel chair. After what happened tonight, this could kickstart a rivalry between him and Shawn Spears. It remains to be seen if Spears will retaliate.

