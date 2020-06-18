Shawn Spears talks about if AEW and WWE come between his marriage with Peyton Royce

Peyton Royce and Shawn Spears may be married, but how does being in WWE and AEW affect their relationship?

Peyton Royce and Shawn Spears got married last year in 2019.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Shawn Spears and Peyton Royce

WWE may be the largest wrestling promotion in the world, but with the arrival of AEW to the wrestling scene, there is finally some proper competition for the company. However, this has often led to there being issues between WWE and AEW with Superstars and wrestlers from each company taking shots at each other. Amidst this, having a relationship with Superstars from opposing companies can often be an issue. Shawn Spears, the 'Chairman' of AEW is married to Peyton Royce of WWE.

During the recent AEW Unrestricted podcast, Shawn Spears talked about his marriage with Peyton Royce and if working for rival companies like AEW and WWE get between them.

AEW's Shawn Spears talks about his relationship with WWE's Peyton Royce

Shawn Spears admitted that they had an interesting dynamic between each other, but it very rarely had anything to do with working for WWE and AEW. He said that for both of them, it was their love for each other and their love for wrestling that came first and that's something that they really connected over.

He also talked about actually wrestling with his wife, Peyton Royce, and having fun with her.

"I got married last year, she has not smartened up yet and left. I still got her fooled. It makes for an interesting dynamic, yes, I agree, but at the same time, and I'm sorry if this bursts people's bubbles, it's not as awkward or odd, or difficult as people would hope that it would be. We still have a great deal of time together. Most businesses in the world are going through the same thing with the pandemic, so we have a lot of time together, but at the same time it boils down to we both love professional wrestling. She loves what she does, I love what I do, she bounces ideas off me, and I bounce ideas off her. We have a school, we go and wrestle with each other. I treat them all the same man."

Advertisement

Shawn Spears finally concluded by saying that Peyton Royce and he were husband and wife first and everything else came far after that.

"We're husband and wife first and everything else falls underneath that."