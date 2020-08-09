Former WWE Superstar, Shawn Spears, has discussed WWE's request to become a WWE Performance Center coach before his exit from the company.

During an interview, along with his business partner, WWE NXT Superstar Tyler Breeze, Shawn Spears revealed to WrestleTalk's Louis Dangoor that WWE had offered the former Tye Dillinger the role of a coach at WWE's Performance Center on numerous occasions:

“[In WWE], we were relied on a lot to help younger talent. We enjoy helping younger talent. I was asked to be a coach on numerous occasions before I left,”

Since leaving WWE, Shawn Spears has opened a professional wrestling training school based in Florida known as "Flatbacks Wrestling School" with Breeze.

Shawn Spears in AEW

After a 6-year stint with WWE, Shawn Spears signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Shawn Spears made his AEW debut at their inaugural pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, in the Casino Battle Royale on the Buy-In. However, "Hangman" Adam Page eventually won the match.

Arguably Spears' biggest angle so far in AEW would be against his former best friend, Cody. Shawn Spears turned heel when he attacked Cody at Fyter Fest in 2019, smashing a steel chair against the skull of his former OVW Tag Team partner.

It was subsequently revealed that Shawn Spears had hired professional wrestling icon, Tully Blanchard, as his manager. This led to a match between Cody and Shawn Spears at All Out. Ultimately, Cody defeated his former best friend at the event.

Since then, Shawn Spears has feuded against various AEW wrestlers, including Joey Janela and Dustin Rhodes. He faced Janela at Full Gear in November of 2019 and Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing in May of 2020.

In recent months, Tully Blanchard gifted Spears the 'black glove' used by the likes of Blackjack Mulligan and Ted DiBiase throughout professional wrestling history.

