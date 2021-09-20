"He gave me a headbutt" – Former WWE Superstar says The Rock injured him when they were children

Former WWE and WCW star Shawn Stasiak recently recalled how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson injured him while play-fighting when they were children.

Rocky Johnson (The Rock’s father) wrestled for 27 years between 1964 and 1991, while Stan Stasiak (Shawn’s father) wrestled from 1958 until 1984. The Rock and Stasiak used to watch their fathers’ matches before pretending to wrestle with each other in the ring after shows.

Speaking to Pro Wrestling Defined’s Jonathan O’Dwyer, Stasiak said he was 10 years old when he play-wrestled The Rock, aged 8, in 1980. He revealed that the Hollywood movie star once gave him a "goose egg" on his head after headbutting him in the ring.

“I remember when the matches were over, all the kids would run in the ring and play in the ring like a playground. Dwayne and I were in there rolling around, and he headbutted me, and I thought that was the coolest thing. I got in the car and my dad goes, ‘What’s that goose egg on your head?’ I go, ‘That’s Dewey, daddy, he gave me a headbutt and we were working on wrestling moves.’ He was concerned but I thought that was the funniest thing,” Stasiak said.

Dr Shawn Stasiak @drshawn008 #TheRock #Stasiak It was a privilege and honor to have worked with you even as short lived as it was @TheRock especially the timing of it...only 2 days following #911 tragic events! It was a pleasure to entertain and put smiles on people's faces! #DrShawn It was a privilege and honor to have worked with you even as short lived as it was @TheRock especially the timing of it...only 2 days following #911 tragic events! It was a pleasure to entertain and put smiles on people's faces! #DrShawn #TheRock #Stasiak https://t.co/SDOm2dvdUX

Stasiak worked for WWE between 1998 and 2000 before returning for another 15-month run with the company from 2001 to 2002. He said he used to joke with The Rock during dinner about their days wrestling with each other as children.

Shawn Stasiak’s WWE segment with The Rock

One of Stasiak’s most memorable WWE moments took place on September 13, 2001 when he answered The Rock's open challenge on SmackDown.

The People's Champ threw Stasiak out of the ring twice before hitting him with a Rock Bottom to pick up the victory. Although the match never officially started, the referee still counted to three and awarded the win to The Rock.

Stasiak also lost a 20-second match against The Great One on the August 16, 2001 episode of SmackDown.

