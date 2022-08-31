42-year-old WWE Superstar addresses the relationship between Ronda Rousey

Former 2-time NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler addressed her relationship with Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey joined WWE after the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble in 2018. That same year, she made her WrestleMania debut alongside Kurt Angle. The Baddest Woman on the Planet had a successful run with the company. Earlier this year, she was the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Shayna Baszler, who is Rousey's real-life best friend, joined the company and began working for the black and gold brand. The two recently had a fallout when Rousey commented on Baszler's changed demeanor. Speaking to the New York Post, the former champion spoke about their relationship:

"I feel like there was a side of her that was like, 'OK you're cheering for me now, but I know how this is.'" Baszler said. "Now she is in this mode where, like, she just doesn't care. Boo her, cheer her, whatever. She's just doing what she does. Coincidently, I think it's getting her more cheers now than she was before. I think when she first came back it was, 'OK, I'll do what you guys are thinking,' But now it's, 'Screw you, I don't care what you're thinking, I'm doing this.' That's always kind of been Ronda anyway." [H/T - New York Post]

It will be interesting to see if their friendship plays any kind of role in Baszler's upcoming match against Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Shayna Baszler says Ronda Rousey doesn't care about crowd reaction

During Ronda Rousey's first run with the company, she received polarizing reactions from the crowd as Becky Lynch became one of the biggest characters in WWE. Rousey acknowledged that but didn't like the fact that the fans turned on her.

During her second run, she was once again a face against Charlotte Flair. However, fans saw a different shade of Ronda when she attacked Liv Morgan. Speaking to the New York Post, Shayna Baszler said Rousey doesn't care about the crowd's reaction any more:

It would be interesting to see if The Baddest Woman on the Planet becomes one of the biggest heels in the company.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will turn heel in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below.

