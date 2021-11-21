"Everybody has a price" – WWE Superstar explains why she allied with Sonya Deville (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler recently spoke about her working relationship with WWE Official Sonya Deville.

Sid Pullar III of Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with Shayna Baszler before the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Baszler spoke about her current run on SmackDown and why she aligned herself with Sonya Deville.

Baszler said that Deville is the one writing the paychecks, and it made sense to be on her good side. Baszler added that at the end of the day, it's all about the money.

Here's what Shayna had to say about working with Deville:

"I'm going to get paid. Really at the end of the day, that's what it's about, right? So everybody has a price. Sonya happens to be holding the wallet right now."

You can watch the full video here:

Sonya Deville removed Aliyah from the SmackDown Women's Survivor Series Team

Sonya Deville has become a heel authority figure on WWE TV. During her rivalry with Naomi, she enlisted the help of Shayna Baszler to take down the former SmackDown Women's Champion in a 2-on-1 Handicap match on SmackDown.

More recently, Deville informed Aliyah that she had been advised to keep her out of the SmackDown Women's team for Survivor Series.

Earlier this week, Deville informed the WWE Universe that she replaced Aliyah with Toni Storm.

Storm will be joining Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Shotzi, and captain Sasha Banks to take on the formidable RAW Women's team of Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina at Survivor Series, which goes down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this Sunday, November 21.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Abhinav Singh