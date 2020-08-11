Shayna Baszler beats three opponents in one night on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW was quite entertaining with fast-paced action. Tonight, we saw the return of Shane McMahon-led RAW Underground and the segment witnessed Shayna Baszler making her debut in the red brand's fight club.

Shayna Baszler was seen brutalising her opponent in RAW Underground. When she first arrived on the scene, no one was ready to fight her. As a result, she herself had to pick another opponent for herself on WWE RAW tonight.

After she laid down a vicious attack on her first opponent, two other female talents decided to interfere and stop Baszler. However, the latter came out on top even when she took on all the three women by herself. Following that, Shane McMahon declared that it was the end of RAW Underground this week.

Shayna Baszler certainly had an impressive introduction in the RAW Underground circle as she found herself in a dominant position today. She also stated that others have just discovered 'underground', but she was born and moulded by this kind of stuff.

Last week, we saw The Hurt Business take control of RAW Underground, but they were not featured in Shane McMahon's underground fight club on WWE RAW tonight. It will be interesting to see what changes will be made to this particular segment moving forward.

What else happened on WWE RAW tonight en route to SummerSlam

The show kickstarted with a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio which led to a brutal altercation between the two Superstars who are set to lock horns at SummerSlam. Later in the night, we saw Asuka defeat Bayley to win a shot at challenging Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship.

The final moments of WWE RAW saw Randy Orton defeat Kevin Owens in a Single's Match. Following that, 'The Viper' called out Ric Flair for booking an 'unnecessary match' against Owens. An agitated Orton then hit Flair with a low blow and took out his 'biggest liability'. Randy Orton is now set to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.