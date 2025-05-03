Shayna Baszler breaks silence after stunning WWE release with an ominous message

Shayna Baszler was undoubtedly one of the most shocking names in the latest set of WWE releases in early May 2025. Following her release, she broke her silence with an ominous message on her social media.

Shayna Baszler will undeniably go down as one of the more underutilized WWE Superstars of the last decade, regardless of gender. She had an incredible NXT run that saw her embark on a dominant reign as NXT Women's Champion, with the end of her run directly resulting in Rhea Ripley's rise to stardom.

Following her WWE release, Shayna Baszler posted an ominous message on X/Twitter, posting a clip from the Warhammer 40,000 game series:

"Let the seas boil, let the stars fall. Though it takes the last drop of my blood, I will see the Galaxy freed once more. And if I cannot save it from your failure, father, then let the galaxy burn!"

Baszler tweeted that nobody has to offer what she does, and she may not be lying. What this presents for her (after her non-compete clause, of course) is an opportunity to go out there and prove herself.

Most fans feel that her run on the main roster never worked out as it should have, despite an extremely dominant start. She looked like a lock to be a future women's champion, but that didn't end up happening.

Her last run in WWE saw her join the Pure Fusion Collective, and Zoey Stark is now the only one left in that group after Sonya Deville too exited WWE earlier this year.

