WWE RAW star credits Nia Jax for helping her improve

Shayna Baszler has given Nia Jax credit for helping her become more versatile as a WWE Superstar.

Jax and Baszler have often been involved in comedic segments during their time on RAW as tag team partners over the last 10 months. Prior to that, Baszler performed as a dominant singles competitor whose MMA background set her apart from the rest of the women’s division.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Baszler said Jax has helped her both on-screen and off-screen since they joined forces in August 2020.

“Teaming with Nia has helped me expand my pro wrestling repertoire,” Baszler said. “Obviously coming from a fighting background, we don’t do tag teams in MMA. It’s not something I spent a lot of time concentrating on. But it’s a craft and so much more in-depth than people realize. It’s a great sort of Rubik’s cube to solve, and I love solving those puzzles. Nia’s also been a big help for me behind the scenes.”

Baszler lost her most recent pay-per-view match against Alexa Bliss at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell event. One night later, Nia Jax and Baszler lost a Money in the Bank qualifier against Bliss and Nikki Cross on RAW.

Shayna Baszler’s tag team success with Nia Jax

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler held the Women's Tag Team Championship for a combined 215 days

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks at Payback 2020 to become the Women’s Tag Team Champions. After losing the titles to Asuka and Charlotte Flair at TLC 2020, they recaptured the gold a month later at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Jax and Baszler’s dominant run as Women’s Tag Team Champions ended against Natalya and Tamina on the May 14 episode of SmackDown. Since then, they have failed to reclaim the titles in two attempts on RAW.

