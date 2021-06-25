Shayna Baszler gives her honest opinion on her WWE storyline with Alexa Bliss

Shayna Baszler has defended the way her WWE character is being booked in her current storyline with Alexa Bliss.

After being presented as one of WWE’s most feared women in NXT, Baszler has been involved in comedy and supernatural segments in recent months on RAW. The former NXT Women’s Champion lost her latest high-profile match against Bliss at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Baszler acknowledged that her current character is different from her dominant NXT persona. She also stressed the importance of proving herself by showing another side to her character on WWE’s main roster.

“I need to show that I can be counted on to nail whatever it is I’m being asked to do,” Baszler said. “It’s easy to be a bada** tyrant like I was in NXT. I can totally fit that role. After establishing myself as that, it’s important to show I can cover a wide range of what professional wrestling is today.”

Sunday’s match featured a spot where Alexa Bliss hypnotized Shayna Baszler’s tag team partner, Nia Jax, and forced her to slap Reginald at ringside. Bliss then countered Baszler’s Kirifuda Clutch before hitting her Twisted Bliss finisher to pick up the victory.

Shayna Baszler is happy to be on WWE RAW

Shayna Baszler joined WWE's main roster in February 2020

A two-time NXT Women’s Champion, Shayna Baszler used her MMA background to overpower the majority of her opponents during her two-and-a-half-year run in NXT.

Although tweaks have been made to her character on RAW, The Queen of Spades believes her on-screen persona will always be a “legitimate bada**.”

“It’s like music,” Baszler added. “Some people like country, some like heavy metal. Not everything is for everyone, so I understand why some people roll their eyes when I do comedy. But I’m established as what I am. All it takes is one sentence from a promo delivered properly. I am a legitimate bada**; that’s always there for me. I’m glad I can be on RAW and show a wider range.”

Shayna Baszler has become a two-time Women’s Tag Team Champion with Nia Jax during her time on the WWE RAW brand. She has not yet held a main-roster singles title.

