Shayna Baszler wins against Sasha Banks on SmackDown 

Shayna Baszler defeated Sasha Banks in a one-on-one match on the latest episode of SmackDown Live.

Last week on the blue brand, Naomi managed to get the win for her team by pinning Baszler, who then attacked the tag team champion and injured her arm in storyline. During tonight's episode, Baszler managed to turn things around to get the win over Sasha Banks ahead of their tag team title showdown.

The match started out with Banks getting the upper hand by immobilizing her opponent's limbs and targeting her arm and fingers. The Queen of Spades then managed to gain an opening when Natalya caused a distraction to Sasha and Baszler delivered a gut breaker.

After the commercial break, Sasha gained the upper hand, but The Submission Magician turned the match around after hitting her with a side slam. The women's tag team champion then turned things around and gained momentum by taking the fight outside the ring.

The Legit Boss pulled Baszler back into the ring and, after performing a bulldog on her opponent, also took down Natalya outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Baszler rolled Sasha up for the pin and put her foot on the ropes, The Queen of Harts pulled Baszler's foot downward, thus making Sasha unable to kick out. The referee failed to notice this as Baszler was declared the winner.

Like last week, Natalya and Baszler attacked The Boss n Glow Connection after the match. But this time around, the champions were able to fend off their opponents. The segment ended when Sasha Banks and Naomi delivered a synchronized maneuver on Natalya.

