Shayna Baszler defends WWE and wrestling from criticism from MMA fan

A jump ship from MMA to WWE, Shayna Baszler has earned massive respect and love for the sport. On that note, The Queen of Spades, Shayna Baszler, fired back at an MMA fan for criticizing WWE.

Shayna Baszler, after a short-lived career in MMA, came to WWE to pursue her professional wrestling career. She has been inside the squared circle with the best female superstars, such as Bayley, Nia Jax, Natalya, Ronda Rousey, and many others.

Hence, The Queen of Spades defended WWE and pro wrestling when a Twitter user stated that MMA wouldn't exist without pro wrestling, and another user made fun of the statement calling it "dumb."

She tweeted, "Even with the misunderstanding of what pro wrestling actually used to be, the Gracies themselves were taught by a literal pro wrestler who was in Brazil to work the carnival circuit."

Shayna Baszler turned her back on her former tag team partner

Shayna has currently tagged alongside The Baddest Woman on the Planet on the blue brand. Not only are Baszler and Ronda Rousey planning to take on the women's division, but she also betrayed her former tag team partner, Natalya.

Last week on SmackDown, The Queen of Harts confronted the SmackDown Women's Champion. However, Baszler showed no remorse for viciously attacking Natty from behind and locking her in the Kirifuda Clutch.

Following the attack by Shayna on her former tag team partner, the friend-turned-foe fought on the latest episode of SmackDown. But, unfortunately, the Queen of Spades ruled over The Queen of Hearts with a running knee that busted Natalya's nose.

During a SmackDown Exclusive interview, Shayna clarified her intentions around the women's division to prove her ruthlessness.

"So my former tag partner had to experience the Istvaan III Drop Site Massacre so that I can remind everyone just what I am about. That's all that was," Baszler said. [0:17 - 0:28]

Baszler is back in her most accurate and brutal form to reach the top of the ladder of the SmackDown Women's Championship.

