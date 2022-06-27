"I really do enjoy taking people's limbs apart"- Shayna Baszler details the thought process behind her WWE character

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler highlighted the influence of her real self on her on-screen character.

The Queen of Spades is one of the fiercest women in the company who enjoys dismantling her opponents. While she is yet to attain the desired success on the main roster, she was a force to reckon with on NXT and won the Women's Championship twice during her time on the former black and gold brand.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Shayna Baszler detailed that her on-screen character is very much like herself in real life. The former MMA star added that she enjoys every aspect of wrestling outside the squared circle as well:

"I think it's just an over-exaggerated version of the real me because I always talk about submissions and wrestling as being interesting to me. So in some sense, I really do enjoy taking people's limbs apart. There is very much a part of me that believes that I can smoke anyone in that locker room anytime I want."

She also spoke about the importance of staying true to one's on-screen character:

"So I walk out with that because it's easy for me to carry that. You know, I think fans can smell when you're faking the funk, and that's why they always say, the best character is true to yourself." ( From 1:22 to 2:06)

WWE Star Shayna Baszler also highlighted the other version of herself

While Shayna Baszler is one of the most ferocious women in WWE, thanks to her high-octane offense, the former NXT Women's Champion also has a softer side.

Shayna revealed on the same podcast that she loves to play video games and go on one-wheel rides:

"I'm not an insane person. I'm not just like walking through public, wanting to like break everyone's arm. But if someone's gonna step to me, I'm not going to back down. You know, that's real life. But yeah, I do all kinds of nerdy stuff like every other wrestler out there."

She continued to speak about her hobbies outside wrestling:

"I play video games, we were just talking about that. I'm a one-wheel nerd. I'm going on a ride later tonight. I'm into Star Wars and Warhammer and all kinds of nerdy stuff, but not to get into this too much, but it's all bada** stuff too." ( From 2:24 to 2:59)

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @adamgoldberg28



P.A.I.N. Shayna baszler went from murdering the entire NXT women’s division to being murdered by the raw creative team.P.A.I.N. #WWERaw Shayna baszler went from murdering the entire NXT women’s division to being murdered by the raw creative team. P.A.I.N. #WWERaw https://t.co/vwDW8iRlsr

Shayna Baszler is currently a member of the SmackDown women's division. She is often seen working tag matches with Natalya.

