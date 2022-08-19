Shayna Baszler dishes dirt on WWE locker room in new video

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler has dished some dirt on the WWE locker room in a new TikTok video.

The Queen of Spades is a former NXT talent that has already seen the benefit of Triple H's rise to main roster power. Since becoming the head of the company's creative team, The Game has put Baszler into a world title program on WWE SmackDown. Shayna is the current number one contender for Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship.

Liv was just one of the many WWE Superstars that Bazsler dished dirt on in a new video uploaded to WWE's TikTok. In the video, The Queen of Spades was asked a series of questions about her fellow superstars and had to offer a name in response to each.

In the video, Shayna stated that Natalya was the messiest superstar, but also the most stylish, alongside Dakota Kai. She also mentioned that Nikki A.S.H. was the cleanest, and that Tamina was the loudest.

Baszler also stated that she was the funniest WWE Superstar, but conceded that Bayley also knew her way around a gag. She finished by admitting that Liv Morgan was the Superstar she'd least like to be trapped on an island with.

Liv Morgan had fighting words for Shayna Baszler on SmackDown last week

Ahead of their SmackDown Women's Title match at WWE Clash At The Castle, Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan met in the ring on SmackDown this week.

During a contract signing for the bout, Liv Morgan told Baszler that she was simply a "Bootleg Ronda Rousey." A brawl followed, which saw The Queen of Spades assault Morgan's already injured arm. Baszler, however, was the one left laying at the end of the segment, being put through a table by Morgan.

With WWE Clash At The Castle just two weeks away, there are sure to be many more matches and attractions added to the card.

