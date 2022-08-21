"That wasn't restraint, that was strategy" – SmackDown star explains the attack on Liv Morgan

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler clarified why she did not completely destroy Liv Morgan's arm this week on SmackDown.

Despite her injured arm, Morgan put on a brave show this week on the blue brand as she triumphed over Shotzi in a singles encounter. But even before the champ could celebrate the win, she was ambushed by Baszler. The Queen of Spades almost broke the women's champion's arm but then decided against it and kicked her in the face instead.

Speaking to WWE correspondent Megan Morant on SmackDown Lowdown, Shayna Baszler said that she showed some restraint during the attack just to make sure that Morgan was cleared to compete at Clash at the Castle. The number one contender declared that she would walk out with the SmackDown Women's Title in two weeks from Cardiff, Wales.

"I am sick and tired of everyone accusing me of not pulling the trigger or restraint or however you wanna word it, okay? What I did tonight was strategic. I need Liv Morgan to be medically okay in Cardiff. Okay, as much as I relish in the sound of tearing people's limbs off like when you pull the turkey leg off at Thanksgiving, that will be so much sweeter when I'm walking out with her limb and the title, at the same time, at Clash at the Castle. That wasn't restraint, that was strategy. I need Liv in Cardiff and now I made sure she's gonna be there. Watch me." [4:06 - 4:50]

Liv Morgan was bruised and battered after the attack

While she has proved herself to be a fighting champion, Liv Morgan took a brutal kick from Baszler this week on SmackDown.

Later the women's champ took to Twitter to share a picture of the after-effects of the attack. In the photo, Morgan still has bruises on her cheek and eyelid.

It will be interesting to see how the champ responds to this attack in the weeks leading up to Clash at the Castle.

Who do you think will walk out of the Principality Stadium as the SmackDown Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments below.

