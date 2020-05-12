Becky Lynch

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch gave an incredibly heartfelt speech and revealed that she is pregnant, handing her title belt to Asuka in the process. It should be noted that Asuka won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match last night at the namesake PPV.

Congratulatory messages began pouring in on social media immediately after Lynch's announcement. A certain former NXT Women's Champion didn't seem too thrilled with Lynch's announcement, and let it be known in a backstage interview with Charly Caruso. Baszler dubbed Becky's unborn child as a "miserable parasite".

She also took to Instagram and posted a story, explaining the meaning of a parasite. She tagged the story with the hashtag, #NotWrong. Check out the post here, and the screengrab of the same below:

Baszler's story

Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler's feud on the oad to WrestleMania

Baszler and Lynch aren't exactly strangers. They faced each other in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series 2019, with Bayley in the mix as well. Baszler emerged victorious in the end but was attacked by Lynch to close the show.

The two got into a rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania 36, which kicked off when The Queen of Spades attacked Lynch on an episode of WWE RAW and bit her on the neck. At WrestleMania, The Man somehow managed to defeat Baszler and retain her RAW Women's title.