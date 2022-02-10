Shayna Baszler hints at tag title run with major WWE star

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler has hinted at a possible Women's Tag Team Championship run with a major star shortly.

Baszler has been with WWE since 2017, debuting during the black-and-gold era of NXT, capturing the Women's Championship twice. Since her call-up to the main roster, she has notably feuded with Alexa Bliss and reigned as a Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Nia Jax.

However, in a recent tweet, Baszler hinted at yet another run with the tag belts, this time with 2022 women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey.

When a fan tweeted a picture of Baszler with Rousey and fellow MMA horsewomen Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, expressing interest in a Baszler/Rousey title run, "The Queen of Spades" quote-tweeted the picture with a curious emoji.

Duke and Shaffir were both released from their WWE contracts in 2021, following an inactive period and sporadic appearances on RAW Underground.

Shayna Baszler could regain momentum in WWE by teaming up with Ronda Rousey

As a two-time NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler was a dominant heel on the developmental show, using heavy strikes and her submission game to wrack up wins on her way to gold.

But Baszler has done little of note on WWE's main roster. She has had a few impressive showings in women's Royal Rumble matches, a single WWE Women's Tag Title run, and is yet to pick up a singles championship.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Shayna Baszler has lost via roll up 11 times in 2021, more than anyone else in WWE.



With speculation about a possible team with Rousey now circulating amongst fans, Shayna could have the opportunity to regain some of her lost momentum.

Edited by Angana Roy