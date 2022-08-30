Shayna Baszler hints at destroying several female WWE Superstars in the future, sends stern warning ahead of Clash at the Castle

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler recently reacted to WWE's tweet on their official handle.

The Queen of Spades is ruthless in nature and has showcased her gruesome side in recent years. She is set to face arch-rival Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle.

Taking to Twitter, WWE posted a clip of Baszler destroying other female stars, including the likes of Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Eva Marie, and captioned the video as:

"@QoSBaszler, limb mangler #WWECastle"

Responding to the same tweet, The Queen of Spades wrote:

"#LimbByLimb"

Check out Shayna Baszler's tweet below:

The WWE Universe showed their support to Shayna Baszler following her tweet

After Shayna Baszler reacted to WWE's recent tweet, the WWE Universe showcased its support for her.

Fans also wished to see The Queen of Spades as the new SmackDown Women's Champion, whereas others had hilarious reactions to the tweet.

Here are some of the fan tweets below:

Charl @charlas33 @QoSBaszler Get in there Shayna limb by limb I can't wait to see you take that title. @QoSBaszler Get in there Shayna limb by limb I can't wait to see you take that title.

Amid Baszler's current feud with Liv Morgan, the former had put the SmackDown Women's Champion on notice ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle.

Speaking in an interview with the New York Post, Baszler questioned Morgan's worth and also mocked her by saying that she is going to 'smoke' the current SmackDown Women's Champion at the upcoming premium live event.

“We’re going to know at the end of Clash at the Castle if she’s worth it or not,” Baszler said. “And that’s outside of the title. That’s Liv being in the ring with me. That’s a sports story that’s always been told. Are these guys good enough? Can these guys beat the Yankees? The USA hockey versus Russia. Can she do it? Those are maybe bad examples because USA ends up winning and I’m gonna smoke Liv.”

Who do you think will win the SmackDown Women's Championship between Liv and Shayna Baszler in Wales? Sounds off in the comment section below.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi