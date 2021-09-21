"Take these handcuffs off of me" - Shayna Baszler hints at being frustrated by sending a bizarre message 

Shayna Baszler is arguably one of the most dominant female superstars WWE has ever seen. However, she has been somewhat misused on the main roster in recent times and has hinted towards potential creative frustration.

Taking to Twitter, Shayna Baszler pretty much claimed a different version of her will be on showcase once the "handcuffs" are taken off her. Baszler's tweet seems to be an indication of the fact she is being misused creatively and wants to do things her way.

Here's what Shayna Baszler wrote in her bizarre tweet:

"Take these handcuffs off of me and watch what happens."

Despite being a former UFC fighter, Shayna Baszler is no stranger to the squared circle. Prior to signing with WWE in 2017, Baszler was part of the Stardom roster and even competed on the Independent Circuit for a while.

After signing with NXT, Shayna Baszler quickly became one of the most dominant female superstars on the roster. The former UFC fighter rose to the top of her division and eventually became the NXT Women's Champion.

Following her run in NXT, Shayna Baszler made her way to the main roster and got off to an incredible start, courtesy of a dominant performance inside the Elimination Chamber. However, she failed to beat Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Shayna Baszler has been part of a tag team with Nia Jax ever since

Shayna Baszler has been part of a tag team with Nia Jax after her run as a singles star on the main roster came to an abrupt end. Together as a team, Baszler and Jax have been completely dominant and even captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

However, after a successful title defense recently against Natalya and Tamina at WrestleMania 37, Baszler and Jax dropped the belts to the former duo on an episode of SmackDown.

Shayna Baszler then entered into a feud with Alexa Bliss, claiming that the latter used her "powers" to make sure Baszler and Jax lost the tag titles. The two collided at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, a match that Bliss ended up winning.

