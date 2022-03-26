"Mark my words" - Shayna Baszler issues a bold statement ahead of her WrestleMania matchup (Exclusive)

Shayna Baszler made a bold prediction for the WWE Women's division ahead of the Women's Tag Team Championships match at WrestleMania.

Shayna and Natalya found themselves in the Women's Tag Team Championship picture after the duo decided to attack Banks, Naomi, Ripley and Morgan during their matchup last week on SmackDown.

WWE Correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Shayna and Natalya after SmackDown. The Queen of Harts was furious at being ejected from the arena. She mentioned that it was unethical for the ref to throw her out of the arena while her partner was in the match.

Here's what Nattie had to say:

"Megan, stop patronizing us okay? You're a beautiful woman. We all get it. What would we change about our strategy? I mean, to me, I was wrongfully thrown out. It wasn't even ethical that I was thrown out. I was minding my business." [from 0:14 onwards]

Shayna also mentioned that the tandem will be better prepared heading into their WrestleMania matchup. She announced that they would walk out of 'Mania as the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

"She wasn't the one causing trouble. All those people need to follow rules. And you know what, it doesn't even matter about tonight. Tonight wasn't a tag team match. At WrestleMania, that is a tag team match where I will have my tag team partner who won't be wrongfully thrown out. So, we're coming away as champions at WrestleMania. Mark my words," Shayna added.

You can watch the full video here:

WWE @WWE @NatbyNature is beside herself after being ejected from ringside “unethically,” but @QoSBaszler is determined that she and The B.O.A.T will walk out of The Show of Shows as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. #SmackDown .@NatbyNature is beside herself after being ejected from ringside “unethically,” but @QoSBaszler is determined that she and The B.O.A.T will walk out of The Show of Shows as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. #SmackDown https://t.co/G7RcCtSCBb

Sasha Banks defeated Shayna Baszler, Queen Zelina and Rhea Ripley in a fatal four-way match

Chaos reigned supreme during the fatal four-way match on SmackDown this week. Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley and Queen Zelina were scheduled for an all-important matchup on the Road to WrestleMania.

However, the matchup broke down into an all-out brawl as all four participants' tag team partners also entered the ring. This led to the partners getting ejected from ringside. As the match continued, Banks locked in the Bank Statement on Queen Zelina to score a crucial win just nine days ahead of WrestleMania Sunday.

Do you think Shayna and Natalya will be able to claim the Women's tag titles at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Prem Deshpande