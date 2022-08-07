"That's what I do" – SmackDown star threatens to tear off Liv Morgan's limb

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler sounded off a grave warning to SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

This week on the blue brand, the Gauntlet Match was announced to crown the next number one contender for the SmackDown Women's title. Baszler emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle as she now sets her eyes on Clash at The Castle where she will be facing Liv for the gold.

Speaking with Megan Morant on SmackDown Lowdown this week, Shayna stated that Liv would have hoped that she did not win the Gauntlet Match. She made it clear that she wouldn't show any mercy to the champion and walk out of Clash at The Castle as the new champion.

Here's what Baszler had to say:

"Look, I bet if you ask Liv Morgan herself, if there was one person she hoped did not win that match, it was me. That's what I do. I take limbs home when I leave this place, every week. So what do you think Liv Morgan is gonna do? No, what do you think a one-armed Liv Morgan is going to do to me at Clash at The Castle? I'm gonna do the same thing I do every week and I'm gonna leave Wales with another limb in my briefcase." (From 0:17 - 0:45)

Liv Morgan made it clear that she is passionate about the title

Several superstars from the blue brand competed in the Gauntlet Match to become the number one contender for the Women's title. Before the match, Morgan expressed that she loved the championship and her passion allowed her to withstand the devastating Ronda Rousey.

Sonya Deville and Aliyah started the Gauntlet. Deville picked up the win and turned to face Raquel Rodriguez next. Raquel put on a stellar show in the match, defeating a series of opponents like Sonya, Shotzi, Xia Lee and Natalya before coming face-to-face with Baszler.

By this time, Raquel had withstood a lot of punishment and could not find her way out of Shayna's Kirifuda Clutch.

