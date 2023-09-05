Shayna Baszler knocks out former champion; takes massive shot at Ronda Rousey

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Shayna Baszler collided with Zoey Stark in a singles match. After the bout, she took a shot at her former friend and partner, Ronda Rousey.

The Queen of Spades is still claiming that she got the Baddest Woman on the Planet out of WWE. The duo collided in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam, which was won by Baszler. Rousey hasn't appeared on TV since the event.

Meanwhile, Zoey Stark and her partnership with Trish Stratus ended at Payback last Saturday after she hit the multi-time women's champion with the Z360 after her Steel Cage against Becky Lynch, which she lost.

On RAW this week, Zoey Stark was involved in a backstage interview where she spoke about what happened at Payback. She was then interrupted by Shayna Baszler, and a match between them was set for the show.

During the bout, The Queen of Spades tried to lock Zoey in the Kirifuda Clutch, but the latter managed to escape. She tried to hit the former MMA star further with the Z360, but Baszler caught her mid-way and locked her in a submission hold. Stark passed out, and as a result, Shayna emerged emerged victorious.

After the match, Shayna Baszler took a shot at Ronda Rousey by telling Zoey Stark that she gave her a better fight than Rousey ever did.

