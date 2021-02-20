Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to defend WWE Women's tag team titles at Elimination Chamber

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are set to defend their titles this Sunday at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. They will be facing the makeshift team of SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair.

The match was announced by WWE after Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair along with Reginald picked up a win over the tag team champions and Bayley in a three-on-three mixed tag team match on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler lose on WWE SmackDown

While Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are part of the RAW roster, being the Women's Tag Team Champions allows them to move freely to the other brands in the company and defend their titles against Superstars of the respective brand.

Jax and Baszler were invited to the Blue brand as special guests for Bayley's "Ding Dong, Hello!" talk-show. They were soon interrupted by Carmella's sommelier Reginald who for some reason has formed an alliance with Banks.

Banks and Belair did not take much time to come out and Reginald suggested that the three of them should take on Bayley, Jax, and Baszler in a match. The match got underway and although Reginald was thrown around by Jax for the better part of the match, a double-dropkick from The EST of WWE and The Boss helped him to pin The Irresistible Force.

No sooner had they won, Michael Cole and Corey Graves announced that the reigning champions were set to defend their titles against Banks and Belair at WWE Elimination Chamber.

It remains to be seen if Jax and Baszler will be able to walk out as the champions this Sunday. Even if they do, they will have to defend their titles yet again against the inaugural Women's Dusty Cup winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez on the March 3 episode of NXT.