Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax's first Tag Team title defense officially announced for SmackDown

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are set for their first title defense. We've seen "odd pairing" tag teams between two rivals who hate each other before, but it's not often that we've seen it in the women's division.

That's exactly what happened with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax - two heels who began a brief feud against each other before teaming up against a "common enemy" in The Golden Role Models Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax faced The Golden Role Models for the Women's Tag Team titles and while the match had no build whatsoever, it still led to a title change, where the two women from RAW defeated the two women from SmackDown.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax won't be wasting any time and will be having their first title defense in a Payback 2020 rematch on Friday Night SmackDown as they take on Bayley and Sasha Banks.

WWE announced the Payback 2020 rematch on social media:

What's the future of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax as a tag team?

It would be a bit odd to see WWE go with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax as anything other than a transitional ta team. Unfortunately, WWE has yet to take the women's tag team division seriously ever since its conception in February 2019.

There has been a lot of criticism for the way WWE has handled the Women's Tag Team titles and hopefully, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are exceptions to that. However, it seems unlikely.

The Golden Role Models have dominated the entire Women's division these last few months, holding every available title on RAW and SmackDown at one point. It will be interesting to see if Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax have a transitional reign. However, a title change would seem unlikely, unless WWE plans to use it to further a storyline on RAW between Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

The break-up of The IIconics was considered a big loss to the women's tag team division, which was already short on the overall number of teams.