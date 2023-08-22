Shayna Baszler is open to teaming up with injured 4-time Champion (Exclusive)

Shayna Baszler is on her own again after her partnership with Ronda Rousey ended at Money in the Bank 2023. When asked if she was open to teaming up with her real-life friend, she seemed open to the idea.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Phillipa Marie, The Queen of Spades Shayna Baszler was asked about her real-life friendship with Dakota Kai and whether she was open to the idea of pairing up with her on-screen.

Shayna Baszler said that she isn't opposed to the idea and recalled the times she gave her a beating in NXT:

"If that presented itself for whatever reason, [then] yeah, I'm not opposed to that. She can take a beating. I've given it to her plenty of times. I know that wouldn't be wasted."

Can Shayna Baszler attain singles glory on the main roster?

Shayna Baszler is arguably among the three most successful women in NXT history, having the longest-combined reign as Women's Champion through the course of two runs.

She became the first-ever 2-time NXT Women's Champion, and one of only two women to do so - the second being Charlotte Flair. She was undoubtedly the most dominant woman in NXT at that point, but she hasn't been able to replicate the same success on the main roster.

When she jumped to the main roster in 2020, she put up the most dominant performance in Elimination Chamber history at that point, easily eliminating every other contestant to secure a RAW Women's title match at WrestleMania 36.

Although many believed she would dethrone then-Champion Becky Lynch, she fell short and hasn't come close since then. Rhea Ripley now dominates the RAW Women's division, and it will be interesting to see if there are plans in place to put Baszler back in the mix.

