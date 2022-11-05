Shayna Baszler has broken her silence after she busted Natalya open on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. This is the second vicious assault by the star on her former tag team partner in two weeks.

This week's episode was taped last week as WWE Superstars were traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel and had some live events. On the show, the friend-turned-foes fought in a stellar match. The bout ended with Shayna making Natty tap out to the Kirifuda Clutch.

However, The Queen of Spades didn't just stop there as she busted open The Queen of Harts with a running knee. Shayna also assaulted the Queen of Harts the previous week, taking her out.

Following last week's assault, during a SmackDown Exclusive interview, Baszler explained that she has no regrets about betraying her former tag team partner.

“You know, it seems to me that everyone around here has forgotten what I am capable of, including me. So my former tag partner had to experience the Istvaan III Drop Site Massacre so that I can remind everyone just what I am about. That’s all I was. And if we are being honest, Natty annoys everyone, including me,” Baszler said. [0:11-0:32]

Shayna Baszler is now allied with The Baddest Woman on the Planet

It seems that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are planning to take on the women’s division. After Liv Morgan, returning superstar Emma challenged Ronda Rousey for the title, but she successfully defended it.

Last week, Natalya confronted the SmackDown Women’s Champion in a heated altercation. As noted earlier, Shayna attacked The Queen of Harts from behind and locked her in the Kirifuda Clutch.

This week, Natalya wanted to stand tall next to Rousey, but The Queen of Spades did the unexpected. Fans can expect Natalya to return stronger to avenge her bleeding nose against Shayna. This path might also clear her up for a title shot against Ronda Rousey in the coming weeks.

Teaming up with Rousey and shocking the WWE Universe with her actions, Baszler looks like an unstoppable force. Only time will tell if Baszler reaches the top only to betray her fellow Horsewoman for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

