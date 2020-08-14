Shayna Baszler receives challenge for RAW Underground

Shayna Baszler made her RAW Underground debut this week. On the segment, The Queen Of Spades beat down three other development talent. She made quick work of all three women and ended up forcing Emily Andzulis to submit to her hold.

Shayna Baszler challenged to RAW Underground match

A few moments ago, Emily Andzulis, on her Twitter handle challenged Shayna Baszler to a match at RAW Underground.

RAW Underground debuted last week as Shane McMahon's brainchild. The segment took place at an undisclosed venue and took viewers away from the usual setup in the WWE Performance Center.

Last week, the RAW Underground segment was dominated by men's matches. This week's segment saw the women fighting it out in the middle. Shayna Baszler proved her prowess in MMA when she took down three women in a matter of two minutes.

Shayna Baszler, since making her main roster debut has impressed the WWE Universe. On her first appearance on WWE RAW, Baszler attacked the WWE RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch. In the following weeks, at WWE Elimination Chamber, she eliminated all five of her opponents to win a shot at The Man's WWE RAW Women's Title.

Shayna Baszler went one on one with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. The Man won the match when she rolled The Queen Of Spades up. After that bout, the WWE Universe expected to see Shayna Baszler get another shot at Becky Lynch, but that never happened.

At the Money In The Bank PPV, Shayna Baszler participated in the Women's Ladder Match. She came up short at the event when Asuka climbed the ladder to capture the Money In The Bank briefcase.

On the following night on WWE RAW, Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and relinquished the Title to Asuka. Shayna Baszler took shots at The Man's pregnancy and called her stupid. The Queen Of Spades' words didn't go down well with Natalya. The two Superstars met in a match that Baszler won.

Since then, Shayna Baszler was on a hiatus and returned a few weeks back to send out a warning to the women's roster. Since her return, Shayna Baszler has had matches against Nia Jax and Sasha Banks.