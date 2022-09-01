"What am I doing right now?" - Shayna Baszler reflects on her creative frustrations in WWE 

Shayna Baszler recently recalled questioning her position in WWE due to the lack of opportunities she was being given on the main roster.

After losing to Becky Lynch in a RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 36, The Queen of Spades never found her way back to the singles title picture.

She was put in thrown-together tag teams with stars like Nia Jax and Natalya. She finally earned a championship opportunity against Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle by winning a gauntlet match on SmackDown.

In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino on Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, Shayna Baszler stated:

“Obviously the dream for anybody that gets into this business is like win the title on a big show and have your moment. It just so happens, you know, I don’t even think it’s as far back as 2020, but real recently there’s been this kind of like, I don’t know... what am I doing right now? You know? And then that gauntlet match came about and it was like, okay, let’s go. And it was like the perfect time of like, this change is about, right? Change is in the air," said Baszler.

Shayna Baszler wants to be part of the growing women's division in WWE

The women's division in WWE has improved significantly over the past decade, as female stars regularly headline the main event shows and are allowed to have longer matches. The main event for this week's RAW was for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

In the same interview with Rick Ucchino on Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, Shayna Baszler said she doesn't intend on wasting the opportunity to win the title match against Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle.

"Change is in the air. This whole thing happens and there’s a gauntlet match. And the women open SummerSlam and all this crazy stuff happened. I think that very next Raw, the women were all over the show. They had like threes matches and it was like, okay, now’s the time to really get your poop in a group and get some stuff done. So, yeah, I don’t know. Regardless of how long it took, it’s happening now and I’m not gonna waste it.”

Shayna Baszler is yet to hold a singles title on the main roster. If she dethrones Liv Morgan at the event, she'll win the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

