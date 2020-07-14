Shayna Baszler returns to RAW and destroys Akira Tozawa's Group of Ninjas

The Queen of Spades is back on Monday Night RAW, and she's here to send a message.

Shayna Baszler is tired of all the weaklings in the women's division.

The Queen of Spades is fed up

It's been quite some time since we've seen Shayna Baszler on WWE television. The former two-time NXT Women's Champion hasn't been on RAW since Money in the Bank earlier this year.

The former MMA star was one of the most dangerous WWE Superstars to join the roster in recent years, absolutely tearing through NXT's women's division for two years. When she moved to Monday Night RAW, she immediately set her sights on 'The Man' Becky Lynch.

Though she didn't win her bout at WrestleMania, she definitely sent a message that she wasn't here to play. However, for some reason, she disappeared from our televisions for a few months.

Well, tonight the Queen of Spades returned, and Shayna Baszler was ready to tell us why she was gone, what was going to happen next, and why nobody was going to be able to stop her.

Shayna Baszler saves R-Truth from Akira Tozawa, scares 24/7 Champion away

Shayna Baszler ran down to the ring to send a message to the RAW Women's locker room. While R-Truth was struggling to figure out how to deal with Akira Tozawa's group of ninjas in the ring, Baszler's music hit, and the Queen of Spades made quick work of them.

The only thing you see, you know it's gonna be...the #QueenofSpades is here on #WWERaw!@QoSBaszler just issued a WARNING! pic.twitter.com/Z3k5sfAiw4 — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020

She was so intimidating, in fact, that she forced both Akira Tozawa and the 24/7 Champion to flee the ring in fear. Before running, Truth handed Shayna Baszler a microphone. According to her, the reason she was gone was simple.

"I have been so patient. I've allowed everyone here to have their fun. I am done. All these weak minded women's champions are running around fooling themselves under the delusion that they're under control. That the limbs and the terror left in my wake are nothing but a distant memory! Well, the Queen of Spades is here to shatter that illusion by hitting you with a hard dose of reality."

With Shayna Baszler back on RAW, the women's division just got a brutal wake up call. Who will be the first one on Baszler's list?