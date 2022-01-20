"That's the one that's most memorable to me" - Shayna Baszler reveals the first big moment of her WWE career

In an interview with Argus Leader, WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler revealed that winning the NXT Women’s Championship was the proudest moment of her WWE career so far.

The Queen of Spades claimed that winning the NXT Women’s Title was her first big moment. However, she added that she has had other highly rated matches.

"obviously winning the NXT title was my first big, big moment. I think that's it. That's the one that's most memorable to me. I've had other matches that I think I would rate better," said Baszler. (H/T- Argus Leader)

Baszler added that her match against Rhea Ripley in NXT, where she lost the NXT Women’s Championship was one of her favorite matches.

The Queen of Spades pointed out that she loved the storytelling aspect of the match between herself and Ripley.

"I think on the flip side of that, I think when I lost the title to Rhea Ripley that match is one of my favorite matches because the way we told the story and it's so cool because I lose and the crowd, the fans are so happy that the bad guy lost and the good guy won that they stormed the ring."

Shayna Baszler is a former two-time NXT Women’s Champion

On the 10th of August, 2017, Shayna Baszler made her WWE NXT debut at a house show. Baszler quickly broke into the scene in the now-former black-and-gold brand, as she established herself as one of the most dominant female competitors in all of WWE.

At NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, on the 7th of April, 2018, The Queen of Spades successfully defeated Ember Moon to win her first-ever NXT Women’s Championship.

Baszler would lose her title to Kairi Sane, as her first reign ended after 133 days. At WWE Evolution, Baszler became the first-ever two-time NXT Women’s Champion by beating Sane to regain the title.

