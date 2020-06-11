Shayna Baszler says Becky Lynch's pregnancy is garbage

Shayna Baszler has made it clear that she isn't a fan of The Man.

Shayna Baszler came up short against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

Shayna Baszler faced Becky Lynch at WrestleMania

Shayna Baszler has been away from a WWE ring for almost a month now. She was a part of the Women's Money in The Bank Ladder Match that took place in May. The Queen of Spades was unable to clinch the Briefcase from her competitors and saw Asuka walk away with the victory that night.

On the RAW after Money In The Bank, Becky Lynch announced that she was going away from wrestling as she was pregnant. Before leaving, The Man handed over the RAW Women's Championship to Asuka.

Shayna Baszler on Becky Lynch's pregnancy

Earlier in the day, WWE aired its show The Bump. Shayna Baszler made an appearance on the show and took a shot at Becky Lynch for getting pregnant while she was the WWE RAW Women's Champion.

"No, I think it's garbage. What are we teaching? Responsibility? She had responsibilities to uphold as 'the champion' of the division. Like, take care of your responsibilities first. Don't leave the division in an uproar and then hand your title away to whoever you feel [deserves it]. It's ridiculous. Everyone is like, 'Oh, that's so wonderful. Blah, blah, blah.' But, if that was your daughter, you would smack her upside the head and be like, 'You need to be smarter.' It's like a double standard."

The night Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy, the former NXT Women's Champion wondered how dumb one had to be to get knocked up while being the Champion.

Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch's history

Advertisement

The Queen Of Spades debuted on WWE RAW in February and made her presence known when she bit the back of Becky Lynch's neck. Shayna Baszler was later announced as one of the competitors in an Elimination Chamber match to determine Becky Lynch's challenger at WrestleMania.

At Elimination Chamber, Shayna Baszler won the match, eliminating every participant. On the road to WrestleMania, Baszler and Lynch kept attacking each other with one getting the better of the other on different occasions. At WrestleMania, Lynch defeated Baszler to retain her WWE RAW Women's Championship via a roll-up.