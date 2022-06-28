"You're supposed to feel this way" – Shayna Baszler on the skill of generating real reactions from WWE Universe

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler recently reflected on fans having real reactions to her work in the ring and on the mic.

Throughout her career, the former NXT Women's Champion has predominantly been cast in a villainous role, which led to fans seeing her in an unfavorable light.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Baszler said many fans' reactions towards her have been perfect as she's fulfilling her role:

"They’re (the fans) like, ‘Who’s this Shayna? Shayna is a bully and they are supposed to be an anti-bullying company.’ It’s, like, yes, you’re supposed to feel this way. How frustrating is it you support this company that is anti-bullying, and no one can stop the bully.”

She added:

"When you feel real stuff, I wish more fans could take a step back and be like, ‘Whoa, I totally got fooled here for a second.’ You know what I mean? At that time, we were all really good friends in the locker room. Everyone’s like, ‘Shayna is ruining everything.’ I was, like, ‘You got fooled. We did good.’ When you’re feeling real stuff about wrestling, you have to step back no matter what it is." (H/T: Wrestling News)

Shayna Baszler bothered by fans' perception of Ronda Rousey

The Queen of Spades and The Baddest Woman on the Planet were friends before signing with WWE.

Continuing her conversation Out of Character, Shayna Baszler said fans' perception of Ronda Rousey in and out of UFC & WWE annoys her:

"If someone were to say something, like, 'Name the top three women's fighters of all time.' If I put Ronda in that list, immediately, they're, like, 'Nope, she got exposed.' Even now, it's bothering me in a hypothetical. Just because she lost and you didn't like her personality, you're letting it cloud the fact that she changed women's fighting." (H/T: Fightful)

Recently, the two friends were engaged in a verbal spat as Shayna is at an ethical crossroads with Ronda booked to face her partner Natalya this Saturday at Money in the Bank.

