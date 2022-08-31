2-time NXT Women's Champion says she is going to "torture" Liv Morgan

Former 2-time NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler said she will torture Liv Morgan at WWE Clash at The Castle.

Shayna Baszler was at the top of the NXT women's division for almost two years. The Submission Magician became the longest reigning NXT Champion, securing a major victory against Becky Lynch and Bayley at Survivor Series 2019. However, she got lost in the shuffle after her main roster debut.

Liv Morgan, who recently reached the top of the mountain, faced several challengers, including Baszler. Speaking to the New York Post, the 42-year-old superstar stated that she would torture the champion at the upcoming premium live event in the UK:

“I think you are seeing girls get more time to tell their stories and do matches,” Baszler said. “For me, that’s like an answer you won’t hear from a lot of other people. Now I don’t feel rushed [in my matches]. I can go in and take my time and torture Liv as long as I need to.” [H/T - New York Post]

It would be interesting to see if Baszler walks out of the show as the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Shayna Baszler reveals why she didn't destroy Liv Morgan's arm on SmackDown

Liv Morgan walked out of SummerSlam in controversial fashion with the SmackDown Women's Champion. While doing so, Ronda Rousey injured her arm after the match. Since then, Morgan has been seen wearing a sling and selling her injury.

Shayna Baszler came close on several occasions to breaking Morgan's arm. However, she ended up letting Morgan go. Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, the veteran explained why she let the champion walk out without breaking her arm:

"I need Liv Morgan to be medically okay in Cardiff. Okay, as much as I relish in the sound of tearing people's limbs off like when you pull the turkey leg off at Thanksgiving, that will be so much sweeter when I'm walking out with her limb and the title, at the same time, at Clash at the Castle. That wasn't restraint, that was strategy. I need Liv in Cardiff and now I made sure she's gonna be there."

It will be interesting to see if Morgan survives another MMA fighter with one arm or if she loses her title to The Submission Magician at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Who do you think will win? Liv Morgan or Shayna Baszler? Sound off in the comment section below.

Check out: Morgan reveals what Becky Lynch secretly told her before leaving WWE

Pro wrestling veteran says a current star reminds him of Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA