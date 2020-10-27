Shayna Baszler shares true feelings about WWE RAW Women's team for Survivor Series

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW started to build up the hype for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view event that will take place on November 22 by scheduling qualifying matches for the men's and women's traditional elimination tag-team match. One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler took to Twitter to share how she felt about being in the RAW Women's team:

As you can see, the photo in the tweet is from the 1996 live-action/CGI movie 'Space Jam' that starred legendary NBA player Michael Jordan. In the photo, Jordan can be seen surrounded by famous Looney Tunes characters who were actually his teammates for a basketball game in the movie.

Through the photo, Shayna Baszler might be insinuating that she, like Michael Jordan is the only real deal while the rest of her teammates are cartoonish and thrown-together like the one in the movie. The RAW team consists of Baszler, her tag-team partner and Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Lana.

How was the WWE RAW Women's team selected?

Earlier in the night both Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax approached WWE official Adam Pearce and said that they had names of potential members who could be on the RAW Women's team and both thought of themselves to be team captain. However, Pearce replied that he would have an answer later in the show.

Later in the night, Pearce along with Pat Buck announced that Baszler, Jax, Rose, and Brooke were selected as members for Team RAW and that the fifth and final member will be the winner of a Fatal-Four-Way match between Lana, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross.

Lana won the match to became the final member for Team RAW and after a short celebration was again put through the table by Jax for the sixth time in recent weeks.