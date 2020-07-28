Shayna Baszler shoots a warning at Nia Jax following WWE RAW brawl

Following their brawl on WWE RAW, Shayna Baszler fired off a shot against Nia Jax and sent a warning to the dominant Superstar. Nia Jax also addressed the situation on this week's RAW Talk.

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw Nia Jax's return to WWE. She came back immediately after the opening segment of Randy Orton asking for a title shot against the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Nia Jax had claims of her own, saying that she deserved a shot at the WWE RAW Women's Championship, but before she could say any more, she was interrupted by Shayna Baszler.

The two extremely aggressive women faced each other down in the ring and in the end, the two of them would be set for a match later in the night.

Unfortunately for the WWE Universe, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax would not exactly have a normal match on WWE RAW. Both women battered each other and went to the outside, where they continued to fight each other until they were counted out.

Following the match officially ending, when WWE officials and referees tried to get involved to separate them, they would be the ones to find themselves as the victims to Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW. Baszler and Nia Jax took out everyone between them.

It has since become clear that Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are clearly in a feud as we head towards WWE SummerSlam.

On Twitter, following their encounter at RAW, Shayna Baszler fired off against Nia Jax saying that size did not matter if Jax would not be able to breathe.

Doesn’t matter your size. You still need air to breathe. — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) July 28, 2020

Nia Jax then went on WWE RAW where she talked about her feud against Shayna Baszler as well.

“She can be dominant all she wants. I’m dangerous.”

“Cool, she comes from an MMA background whatever she’s done, that’s all cool and dandy but I’ve stepped in the ring with Ronda Rousey. I’ve gone toe-to-toe with her numerous times. She’s had quite the career. I really have never heard of Shayna until she got to the main roster in WWE.”