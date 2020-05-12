Shayna Baszler was herself part of another group of Four Horsewomen

Shayna Baszler took a dig at her fellow WWE Superstars in a reply to Alexa Bliss on Twitter. The exchange took place while Alexa Bliss was interacting with fans on social media. During the interaction Bliss made a comment about WWE’s Four Horsewomen which got Shayna Baszler involved. A group of WWE Superstars including Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch is known as The Four Horsewomen in WWE. The group was formed when all four women were part of the NXT brand.

It all started when a fan asked why Bliss was not part of the WWE’s top ten Money in the Bank moments. Bliss went in to suggest that the reason someone like Bayley and not herself was included was because she wasn't one of the horsewomen.

But I’m not a 4HW 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/VfQCvVwHAa — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 10, 2020

Baszler reacted to her tweet and wrote in her reply: "Neither are any of them."

Shayna Bazler Reignites Horsewomen Debate

Shayna Baszler was herself part of another group of Four Horsewomen, which included fellow MMA fighters-turned-wrestlers Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. They have always claimed that they are the real Horsewomen and the NXT version is "fake" and their friendships are not "real".

WWE has often teased a battle between both the factions but the feud has not yet materialized. However, any Horsewomen vs Horsewomen feud seems improbable as Rousey has yet to return to WWE following her loss at WrestleMania 35.

Shayna Baszler was part of the women's Money in the Bank match. However, it was Auska who won the briefcase and the contract that comes with it. Baszler has lost to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.