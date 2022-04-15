Former NXT Women's Champion teases forming an alliance with Ronda Rousey

WWE Superstar and former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler has teased a potential alliance with Ronda Rousey. Baszler and Rousey are part of the Four Horsewomen of MMA alongside Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

During WrestleMania 38 weekend, Rousey uploaded a video to her official YouTube channel that showcased several backstage bits. In the same video, Rousey was seen interacting with Baszler, with the two women hinting at an alliance.

In reaction to their backstage interaction, Baszler took to Twitter to further tease that something could be in the works involving her and Rousey. The Queen of Spades reacted with the following tweet:

Shayna Baszler recently competed at WrestleMania 38 where she and Natalya challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo of Baszler and Natalya failed to dethrone Queen Zelina and Carmella at the Show of Shows.

Instead, the team of Naomi and Sasha Banks won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for the first time. The Boss and The Glow did so by winning the titles in a Fatal 4-Way Match also involving Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

Watch Ronda Rousey's video below:

Ronda Rousey was also unable to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. Unfortunately for Rousey, she was unable to dethrone The Queen, who retained her title after a massive ref bump in the match.

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey #WrestleMania38 @MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew . @MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew #WrestleMania38 https://t.co/ECV8zL55UR

In the aftermath of WrestleMania 38, Rousey reflected on her match against Flair. The Baddest Woman On The Planet simply labeled Flair a "cheater," as she said the following:

"I'm all sore. I got screwed. I tapped out Charlotte and the ref didn't see it. I was trying to wake up the ref, Charlotte tried to ambush me from behind. What a world. Charlotte cheated. I should have been ready for a cheater. There should be no amount of cheating that can beat me, that's how good I have to be." (h/t Fightful)

Flair and Rousey will face off in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash, as the former UFC Champion will hope to get her hands on WWE gold once again.

