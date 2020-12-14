Shayna Baszler isn't someone who minces her words while taking a shot at others. Her latest target was fellow RAW Superstar Lana, who's all set to take on Baszler's Tag Team partner Nia Jax on this week's edition of WWE RAW.

WWE posted a tweet hyping up the Lana vs. Nia Jax, and Baszler had something to say about The Ravishing One. Baszler stated that Lana is the dumbest person on Earth. Check out the tweet below:

Lana is the dumbest person on Earth. How many times must she be taught this lesson? https://t.co/vin6JgJBIT — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) December 14, 2020

Lana has been feuding with Baszler and Jax for a long time now

It has been more than two months since Nia Jax first put Lana through a table on an episode of WWE RAW. Unfortunately for Lana, this was just the first of nine occasions that she would be put through a table by Jax. The segments didn't sit well with the WWE Universe, but Lana finally got something out of it when she became the sole survivor at Survivor Series.

Lana and Asuka recently won two back-to-back tag matches against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. At the upcoming WWE TLC PPV, Lana and Asuka will challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship, but the former will have to go through Nia Jax first. Jax certainly isn't in a good mood after losing two straight matches, and Lana will have to watch out for another Samoan Drop through the table.