Shayna Baszler has a three-word reaction to competing in special match against former partner

Shayna Baszler recently reacted to competing in a special match against her former ally.

She and Ronda Rousey formed one of the most dominant tag teams in the women's division. Their chemistry and fierce background made them a lethal combination.

However, a couple of weeks ago, Baszler shocked the world when she attacked Rousey during their match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the tag team titles.

Since then, the two women have taken shots at each other. Shayna even accused Ronda of waltzing through the back door to get to WWE while she had to take the longer route. This rivalry quickly escalated and became personal.

Tonight on WWE RAW, it was announced that Ronda Rousey will face Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam in an MMA Rules match. The rules of the match weren't disclosed, but it could be similar to the fight pit, which should make this match interesting given their MMA backgrounds.

Following the announcement of the match, Shayna Baszler took to Twitter to react to competing in such a fierce match.

"Fighting. Solves. Everything," she wrote.

Given the intensity of both women, this match promises to be a brutal affair.

