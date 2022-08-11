“You will tap or you will take a nap” - Shayna Baszler sends a message to Liv Morgan ahead of Clash at the Castle

Shayna Baszler sent a threat to SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their bout at WWE's upcoming premium live event Clash at the Castle.

The Ace of Spades pinned Raquel Rodriguez to win a gauntlet match and captured the spot of #1 Contender for the SmackDown Women's title on last week's episode of the blue brand. The bout also featured Sonya Deville, Aliya, Shotzi, Xia Li, and Natalya.

Morgan won the title at the Money in the Bank event after cashing the briefcase in on the same night she won it. She defended the gold against former champion Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. The sub-5 minute bout ended when the champ pinned Ronda while in an armbar. However, the finish was controversial as Liv could be seen tapping right before the three count.

Baszler recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where she sent out a warning to Liv Morgan and challenged the legitimacy of her championship reign -

"She knows she tapped," said Baszler. "We all can see in slow-motion she tapped. And the fact that she has like a fandom, that's claiming that I'm the one that's wrong about that. That's your hero, that's how you want your hero to be? Like to skate by on a technicality and not be legit. No, not for me... They're gonna look at someone like me, who leaves no question. You will tap, or you will take a nap, or your bones will snap." said Shayna [25:21 to 25:55]

Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship at the Clash of The Castle premium live event. The show will emanate live from the 70000+ seater Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, UK on September 3, 2022.

Shayna Baszler calls out Liv Morgan for being a "theoretical champion"

During the same appearance, Shayna Baszler called SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan a "theoretical champion."

Besides featuring on WWE's weekly programming, Shayna is also a regular on Xavier Woods' YouTube gaming channel "UpUpDownDown". In a recent stream, she won the show's "LeftRightLeftRight" championship. She was then confronted by show regular and former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze, claiming to be the real champion.

In her appearance on WWE's The Bump, she compared the situation to that of Morgan, who retained her championship at the Biggest Party of the Summer despite technically losing the match.

"It's the same situation as the Liv situation. Are you kidding me? You're claiming you're the real champion based on a theory. So you're only a theoretical champion. This is like Liv claiming she's the champ when she tapped. I'm trapped in a universe where I am running the same storyline," said Shayna Baszler [31:54 to 32:16]

Like Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler comes from an MMA background. That, coupled with her wrestling style, suggests that she will be looking for a tap-out victory against Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle.

Do you think Shayna Baszler will make Liv Morgan tap out? Sound off in the comments below!

