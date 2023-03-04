Shayna Baszler wrecks 28-year-old WWE star in less than five minutes on SmackDown

Former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler went up against Tegan Nox on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Earlier, Baszler and Ronda Rousey were scheduled for a tag team match against the team of former Divas Champion Natalya and Tegan Nox. However, there was a backstage altercation between Nox and Rousey, leading to the latter getting injured.

Michael Cole revealed on WWE SmackDown tonight that Ronda Rousey was injured in the brawl with Tegan Nox before the show. The Baddest Woman on The Planet could be seen clutching her arm and telling Nox she should have completely destroyed it.

Despite the mishap, Ronda Rousey accompanied Shayna Baszler to the ring for her singles match against Tegan Nox, who was accompanied by Natalya. The former women's champion was wearing an arm sling to protect her possibly broken left arm.

The 28-year-old held her own in the match's opening moments, but The Queen of Spades soon took control and went right after Tegan Nox's arm.

Tegan Nox scored a two-count with a roll-up, but Baszler replied with a kick to the face. The Queen of Spades finally locked Nox in an armbar, and the latter immediately tapped out in less than five minutes.

What did you think of Shayna Baszler vs. Tegan Nox on SmackDown tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes