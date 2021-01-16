"She was able to go after her dream" - AJ Styles reveals how he rejected a WWE offer because of his wife

The latest episode of WWE Untold focuses on AJ Styles' WWE debut in the 2016 Royal Rumble match. The 30-minute special follows AJ Styles and features his journey to becoming a pro wrestler and then his WWE debut.

AJ Styles' Royal Rumble debut wasn't technically his first appearance in WWE. Following the death of WCW in 2001, Styles wrestled a couple of dark matches in WWE as well as a match against The Hurricane on Jakked. Styles impressed enough to be offered a deal but he rejected it because it would mean that he would have had to relocate to Ohio.

On WWE Untold, Styles reveals that he turned down the deal because he wanted his wife to follow her dreams of becoming a teacher. Styles turned down the developmental deal and ended up signing with TNA Wrestling instead. Here's what Styles had to say about turning down WWE's offer:

"I wanted to make sure that she was able to go after her dream. That was very important to me. Mine could come second, so I didn’t take the developmental with WWE in Cincinnati. Years later, it ended up leading me back to WWE at the perfect time."

Styles also went on to joke about his wife making a mistake by marrying him:

"My wife is brilliant, though I like to say she made a mistake in marrying me. She worked so hard to get to college and earn a scholarship, and her dream was becoming a teacher." H/T: Sports Illustrated

.@AJStylesOrg, mere minutes before entering the 2016 #RoyalRumble Match... #WWEUntold: AJ Styles' Royal Rumble Debut drops this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/hVvnFGSFm7 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 14, 2021

AJ Styles in WWE

AJ Styles came out at number three in the 2016 Royal Rumble match, having signed with WWE after his New Japan Pro Wrestling contract expired. Styles got two eliminations in the 2016 Royal Rumble match and lasted almost 29 minutes before being eliminated by Kevin Owens.

"The most interesting story is the story we're not actually telling."#WWEUntold: @AJStylesOrg’s #RoyalRumble Debut streams your way this Sunday on WWE Network. pic.twitter.com/SbHuKuK27Q — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 11, 2021

Advertisement

AJ Styles quickly went on to cement himself as a major star in WWE, especially after the brand split. The Phenomenal One was one of the top stars on SmackDown before eventually moving over to Monday Night RAW. It looks like Styles will also go down as the final opponent of The Undertaker's career, following their Boneyard Match at WrestleMania last year.

Styles has also held multiple titles in WWE. He's a former two-time WWE Champion and has also held the IC and United States Championships.