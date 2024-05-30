"She acting like she don't care Liv kissed Dom" - WWE fans react to Rhea Ripley's Instagram posts after RAW

Rhea Ripley has been receiving tons of comments on Instagram since Monday night's events. Her arch-rival Liv Morgan kissed her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio on this week's RAW in what has now become the talk of the town.

The Nightmare is currently enjoying her WWE hiatus, vacationing with Buddy Matthews and friends. She hasn't directly addressed the Liv Morgan and Dominik's RAW kiss yet on social media.

Rhea Ripley's latest posts are now filled with comments from fans telling her about the events of RAW. Check out some of the most notable comments that Ripley's recent posts received on Instagram:

Rhea Ripley will be out for blood when she returns

When Ripley announced on WWE RAW that she had to vacate her belt, she was beyond angry. Liv Morgan made matters worse by coming out and teasing a brawl with Mami. WWE's security personnel prevented a fight between the two female stars and Ripley ended up attacking a guard. Ripley surely can't wait to come back and exact revenge on Morgan.

Liv Morgan's close friend and fellow WWE Superstar Valhalla recently heaped big praise on her in an interview with SEScoops:

"It's nice as one of her best friends and someone who loves her so much to see her in the same conversation as Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax and Becky Lynch. I love seeing her in that conversation. I love seeing her in those spots because she's good enough. She looks good enough. She's violent enough. There's a reason that so many people love her. There's a reason that she has the following she does. It's because she's a real deal." [H/T - Fightful]

Liv's actions on RAW have left fans wondering what she has in store for them in the coming weeks. It would be interesting to see what Dirty Dom has to say in response to Liv's kiss next week.

